Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.08 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 30.11 °C Sky is clear September 20, 2024 30.92 °C Scattered clouds September 21, 2024 29.4 °C Moderate rain September 22, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 28.6 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 25.53 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 23.5 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 18, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.08 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024

