Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.08 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024
Sep 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on September 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 18, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.08 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 19, 2024
|30.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 20, 2024
|30.92 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 21, 2024
|29.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 22, 2024
|29.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|25.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|23.5 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
