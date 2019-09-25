ICAI clarifies on errors on CA exam answer sheets

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 21:18 IST

New Delhi

Following protests by hundreds of chartered accountant (CA) aspirants and circulation of alleged answer books on social media showing errors, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday said the booklets were not of the May 2019 examination

“Few answer books have been circulated on social media alleging errors in evaluation on the part of Institute. These answer books have been checked and from the records of the institute, it is noticed that none of these relate to May 2019 examination as has been claimed on the social media,” the institute said in a statement.

The institute said it explained the students about the examination system and evaluation process. The students, who started the protest on Monday, alleged there were discrepancies in the evaluation of their answer sheets.

