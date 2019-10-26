IIM-L students get lessons in mind management

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:19 IST

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Students at the Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow) on Friday got lessons in mind management, instead of business management.

A motivational programme had Swami Mukundanand as the speaker. He exhorted all those present to adopt spirituality, yoga and meditation as ‘these were important ingredients of a successful life’.

The swami, who is a disciple of Jagadguru Kripalu Ji Maharaj, is a B Tech from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata.

Swami Mukundanand said he was spiritually inclined from a very young age. In his teens and early twenties, he spent several hours reading books of various saints and religious scriptures to understand their teachings. After completing his education, the materialistic way of life could not distract him from his spiritual quest. Therefore, he gave up a promising career and embarked on a journey in search of answers to his questions.

For the past 30 years, Swami Mukundanand has travelled across the world and helped millions of people enrich their lives through powerful techniques of life transformation and touched the lives of a wide diaspora of population, from the poor villager in the Naxal hit Odisha to the intelligentsia working in the technologically advanced corporations in the USA.

Swami Mukundananda said, "Blend the age-old knowledge of the scriptures with the latest scientific concepts. Simple and easy to follow examples resonate with the reader and prod them to take the right steps to take control of their lives, and achieve the success that they are destined for.”

Every year, Swami Mukundanand conducts numerous lectures, across India.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:19 IST