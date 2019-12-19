IIT-B placements: More job offers, but fewer firms came for phase 1

cities

A total of 1,155 students got job offers in the first phase of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), between December 1 and 15, a marginal increase compared to 1,102 in 2018, even though the number of companies visiting dropped to 256 from 361 in 2018.

Most IITs witnessed a decrease in the number of companies registering for placements in phase 1. Spokespersons of IIT-B’s placement cell said the number of

companies will increase in the second half that kicks off on January 1.

The number of public sector undertakings visiting the campus in phase 1, too, dropped from six in 2018 — recruiting 13 students — to two this year — recruiting nine students — said the placement team in a statement. Packages for domestic roles shot up by 38.4% to ₹62.28 lakh in 2019, from ₹45 lakh in 2018. The average cost-to-company this year was ₹20.34 lakh, up from last year’s ₹17.75 lakh.

There has been no change in the highest salary package offered for international positions since last year. Microsoft emerged with the highest offer in 2018 and 2019 with a package of USD 1.64 lakh (roughly ₹1.16 crore). International offers grew 1.75 times from 89 last year to 156 this year. “The placement office has taken additional efforts to expand the global outreach and invite more foreign organisations, resulting in a 75% increase in international offers compared to the previous season,” said IIT-B’s placement cell spokesperson.

Meanwhile, IITs across India witnessed fewer companies in the first phase. In some cases, while the highest offer was more than last year, the total number of jobs offered declined this year. At IIT Roorkee, 900 jobs were offered to students this year, down from 1,127 last year. Core engineering jobs witnessed a decline across campuses and in IIT Delhi, most offers came from IT, consulting and analytics sectors. “Our students have been offered very good posts and monetary compensation has also been at par with students’ expectations,” said V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi.