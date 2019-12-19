e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Cities / IIT-B placements: More job offers, but fewer firms came for phase 1

IIT-B placements: More job offers, but fewer firms came for phase 1

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:07 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

A total of 1,155 students got job offers in the first phase of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), between December 1 and 15, a marginal increase compared to 1,102 in 2018, even though the number of companies visiting dropped to 256 from 361 in 2018.

Most IITs witnessed a decrease in the number of companies registering for placements in phase 1. Spokespersons of IIT-B’s placement cell said the number of
companies will increase in the second half that kicks off on January 1.

The number of public sector undertakings visiting the campus in phase 1, too, dropped from six in 2018 — recruiting 13 students — to two this year — recruiting nine students — said the placement team in a statement. Packages for domestic roles shot up by 38.4% to ₹62.28 lakh in 2019, from ₹45 lakh in 2018. The average cost-to-company this year was ₹20.34 lakh, up from last year’s ₹17.75 lakh.

There has been no change in the highest salary package offered for international positions since last year. Microsoft emerged with the highest offer in 2018 and 2019 with a package of USD 1.64 lakh (roughly ₹1.16 crore). International offers grew 1.75 times from 89 last year to 156 this year. “The placement office has taken additional efforts to expand the global outreach and invite more foreign organisations, resulting in a 75% increase in international offers compared to the previous season,” said IIT-B’s placement cell spokesperson.

Meanwhile, IITs across India witnessed fewer companies in the first phase. In some cases, while the highest offer was more than last year, the total number of jobs offered declined this year. At IIT Roorkee, 900 jobs were offered to students this year, down from 1,127 last year. Core engineering jobs witnessed a decline across campuses and in IIT Delhi, most offers came from IT, consulting and analytics sectors. “Our students have been offered very good posts and monetary compensation has also been at par with students’ expectations,” said V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi.

top news
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities