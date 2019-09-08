Imam, his wife found murdered in Sonepat mosque

cities

ROHTAK The imam of a mosque and his wife were found murdered in a room adjacent to the main building of the religious place at Malik Majri village near Ganaur of Sonepat district, police said on Sunday. The couple had injuries inflicted from sharp weapons.

The victims have been identified as Irfan, 38, and his wife Yashmin alias Meena , 25, natives of Mohali village in Panipat district. As per the information, Irfan was functioning as imam at the mosque for four years and had married Yashmin last year.

The incident came to light when the villagers reached the mosque on Sunday. “We found the bodies of the couple in the room next to the mosque. The couple was murdered with sharp-edged weapons. The couple had no rivalry with anyone in the village,” said the villagers.

“There was a fight between two groups in the village on Saturday evening. Imam intervened and asked people to resolve the dispute but one of the groups threatened him of consequences. We are suspecting they might have murdered the couple,” the villagers said.

Ganaur DSP (headquarters) Jitender Singh said, “The postmortem has been done and we have initiated investigation into the matter. We have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.”

