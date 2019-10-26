IMD forecast clear skies for today

cities

Narakchaturdashi and Laxmi puja can now be celebrated without worrying about an impending downpour, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, India Meteorological Department, said, “Tomorrow (October 27 ) will see clear skies with the rains slowly dissipating. It will be a Diwali with very less chances of rain.”

The reason cited for the receding rains, according to India Meteorological Department is that, the severe cyclonic Kyarr storm which was earlier coming towards west of Ratnagiri, 330 km south-southwest of Mumbai, is now going further away from the Ratnagiri coast with distance of 400 km, thus the danger passing over. “This is associated with the huge conversion of moisture that is taken away, thus Pune will see improvement in weather conditions,” added Kashyapi.

On October 25 the cyclonic storm had moved northeastwards and had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. It lay centered towards east central Arabian Sea about 190 km nearly to the and.

Day temperatures were marked below normal in certain parts of Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and coastal Karnataka. Pune recorded temperature of maximum 27 degree Celsius and minimum of 21 degree Celsius with 1 mm of rainfall.

