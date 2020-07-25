e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Imposters share fake audio clip of Mira-Bhayander MLA; case filed

Imposters share fake audio clip of Mira-Bhayander MLA; case filed

cities Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:28 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Bhayander police have registered a case against unidentified people over a fake audio clip mimicking the voice of Geeta Jain, independent MLA of Mira-Bhayander, wherein the imposter was alleging that the government was making corrupt deals in the name of Covid-19 infection.

Jain has filed a complaint with the police after the said audio clip was found doing rounds on social media platforms, following which Navghar police in Bhayander (East) registered a first information report (FIR).

In the fake clip, the imposter, mimicking Jain’s voice, alleges of corrupt deals by the state government in the name of combatting Covid-19. The imposter also is heard telling people how to fight the infection through home remedies.

Jain said, “I was under home quarantine along with my husband who also tested positive. When we found out about the fake audio clip, I complained to the Cyber Cell, Thane Rural and Navghar police.” She alleged, “My opponents have stooped to this level to tarnish my image and created this fake audio clip and circulated on various social media platforms.”

“We have registered a case under sections 188 (disobedience), 269 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code and also under Maharashtra Covid-19 Rules, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897,” said a police officer adding that a woman is under the radar for her involvement and police are probing further.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In