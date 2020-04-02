e-paper
In a first, a hush over Panchkula’s Mansa Devi temple on ashtami during navratri

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Amid the lockdown, aartis performed at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula will be telecast live on social media platforms everyday on the occasion of Chaitra navratri.
Amid the lockdown in view of coronavirus, the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula remained closed for the first time during navratras that began last week.

On Wednesday, the temple lacked the usual buzz on the occasion of ashtmi, which witnesses close to one lakh devotees every year. The gates of the temple premises are locked with police personnel deputed across the temple. On March 17, the administration had closed the temple to the public as a precautionary measure till further notice. Priests, however, are conducting the daily rituals and religious activities in the temple.

Meanwhile, the shrine board has arranged for a live telecast of the aarti for devotees on its website and social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook for the Chaitra navratras. Besides Mata Mansa Devi temple, the Kali Mata temple in Kalka and other local temples are also closed till further orders.

