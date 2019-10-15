e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

In Dakha, drugs a poll issue; residents coin slogan to express helplessness

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:54 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With the state’s political establishment only paying lip-service to the eradication of drug menace in Dakha constituency for years, residents of 13 wards and 110 villages falling in the assembly seat have coined their own slogan to highlight the issue

The seat goes to polls on October 21.

“Angrezi Course Karo, Te Javana Nu Nasheyan Toh Bachao (Qualify an English course for immigration (mostly IELTS International English Language Testing System) and save your youth from drugs,” goes the catchy line. Following the slogan, the majority of youngsters from villages in Bet and surrounding areas in the constituency are joining IELTS centres, there are 30 of these in Mullanpur. A large chunk of students also visit Ludhiana to study at these centres The ultimate purpose: Settle abroad on a study visa to escape the drug menace.

“At least one youngster from each household is abroad for studies; those left behind are preparing for this. For now, this is the only plausible solution with us to deal with the menace,” said Sulakhan Singh, 70, a village elder, at Kahanderwal village. The elderly of Savaddi Kalan, Khanjarwal, Majri, Mandiani and Bhatha Dhua villages also share similar views. Majri village is bearing the brunt of the issue. “Both the SAD and the Congress are responsible for the situation. Police and political patronage further deteriorated the situation,” an elder claimed.

Gurpreet Singh, a Class-12 passout, from Savaddi, preparing for the IELTS, says, “Almost every youngster in Savaddi wants to fly abroad. There are no jobs, and youngsters are falling prey to drugs. I do not want to stay here and ruin my future.”

Drug overdose deaths put spotlight on issue

The drug menace came to light in the Dakha area after Jeevanjot, a 24-year-old son of a police sub-inspector, Gurmeet Singh, died due to drug overdose in June last year. A constable Davinder Singh, who was hooked to drugs, was also arrested soon after. With the incidents grabbing headlines, the then Dakha MLA HS Phoolka gave a call for ‘Mera Pind Nasha Mukt’ (My Village Drug-Free) campaign aimed to free villages in the area of drugs. The campaign, however, lost steam after his resignation.

Since then, the drug taint has failed to leave the constituency, with a youngster, Sukhdeep Singh, missing for months. Sukhdeep was last seen riding pillion on a motorcycle with another unidentified youth, who villagers claim, was addicted to drugs. Just a month ago, the area also saw another death due to drug overdose.

An RTI activist from Mullanpur, Jagshir Singh, said, “There is no actual data of deaths due to drug overdose, as in most cases the family fears social embarrassment and, often, does not get a post-mortem done.”

Ludhiana Range deputy inspector general RS Khatra admitted that the Dakha area was notorious for prevalence of drugs. “Lately, things are under control, as we have been dealing strictly with peddlers,” Khatra added.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:54 IST

tags
top news
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
Pivotal poverty study wins Abhijit Banerjee a Nobel
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Militants kill truck driver, attack orchard owner in Kashmir’s Shopian: Police
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
Ayodhya hearing in last leg as SC deadline nears
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
‘I had a hunch he would win the Nobel’, says Abhijit Banerjee’s mother
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities