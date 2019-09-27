In full public view, man shoots rival in northeast Delhi’s Brahmpuri

delhi

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:50 IST

A man armed with two pistols — one in each hand — opened fire on a 54-year-old man in the crowded and narrow lanes of northeast Delhi’s Brahmpuri on Thursday evening. The man was injured, but is out of danger, the police said.

Police said that the men, both from a village near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, are acquainted and the attack was the fallout of a rivalry. The attacker has been identified and efforts to arrest him are underway, police said.

The man who was shot at was identified as Mohammad Hasan, owner of a jeans manufacturing unit in Loni, Ghaziabad.

A CCTV footage of the attack, showing the assailant brazenly pointing two pistols at Hasan, who was sitting pillion on a bike, was also widely shared on social media. As soon as the attack starts, Hasan and his friend fall from the bike. Immediately, the attacker is seen firing the other pistol, as the pistol he fired first jammed.

In the footage, an accomplice of the attacker, also holding a pistol, is seen standing behind him. Locals, including a young girl, are seen running to take shelter. The attacker and his accomplice can be seen fleeing the area as locals gather upon hearing the gunshots.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Ved Prakash Surya, said that Hasan sustained a bullet injury to his back. “We got a call about the incident around 6pm. A police team that reached the spot was told that the attacker fired two rounds at Hasan and his friend. While the other man managed to escape, Hasan was hit. He was rushed to GTB Hospital before being shifted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. He is out of danger but is unfit to give a statement,” he said.

Surya said that during a preliminary probe, Hasan’s family members revealed that Hasan and the attacker knew each other. “Both belong to the same village in UP. The attack is suspected to be a fallout of an old enmity. We are yet to ascertain the exact reason. We have identified the attacker and teams have been formed to raid his possible hideouts,” the DCP said.

This is the second incident this week in which a man was shot at publically. On Tuesday, a property dealer was shot dead, when he stepped out of his office, in Dwarka. The man was chased and shot at thrice. The police later arrested the cousin of an absconding gangster in connection with the murder. The attack was in retaliation of a previous attack by the man who was killed, the police said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 20:28 IST