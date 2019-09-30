In Prayagraj, 2 lakh hit from flood, over a lakh stranded or in relief camps

lucknow

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

Life has come to a halt for over a lakh people living in densely populated low-lying localities in Sangam city owing to floods.

They are camping at 31 different flood relief centres set up by the district administration besides being trapped in their partially flooded houses.

As per rough estimates, nearly 2 lakh residents of 71 flood hit villages in three tehsils of Phulpur, Meja and Soraon had to bear the brunt of natural calamity. Against danger level of 84.73 meters for both rivers, water level of Ganga reached a maximum of 85.78 meters while maximum level of Yamuna this year was measured at 85.61 meters.

According to ADM (finance and revenue), Prayagraj MP Singh, who is also nodal officer for flood relief and rescue operations, since September 15 onwards when flood water entered nearly a dozen low-lying localities, including Chota Baghada, Salori, Daraganj, Beli Gaon, Newada, Rajapur, Ganga Nagar etc in Prayagraj city, roughly one lakh residents have been affected.

He claimed that more than adequate relief arrangements had been made at all the 31 relief centres situated in different school buildings besides relief material including food, water, medicines and kerosene oil was also being supplied to families trapped in their houses in flood-hit localities.

However, residents trapped in their flood-hit houses and having to do with just one meal a day for several days claim otherwise.

Narrating their tale of woes, they claimed the district administration has failed in providing essential relief material, including kerosene oil.

“It has been over two weeks now. Though flood water has receded in some localities, around 50 houses in my locality are still affected with it. District administration failed to provide relief to residents trapped in their houses,” said Nitin Yadav, corporator, Chota Baghada locality.

In past two weeks, administration provided kerosene oil for lamps and cooking food for only three days while on remaining days, people had to depend on supplies provided by NGO and social organisations, whose activists reached out to us in boats,” he claimed.

Jai Shanker Shukla of Daraganj locality also expressed his anger over laxity on part of the district administration for not providing medical help to his daughter suffering with high fever during floods. He informed that over 70 families in his locality suffered heavily and had to remain without food and other essential commodities for days as administrative machinery failed to reach out to them in their partially affected houses.

Other residents also complained of lack of food and drinking water in flood-hit localities.

Sub divisional magistrate (Sadar) Gaurav Ranjan Srivastava informed that all assistance had been provided to over a lakh flood hit residents in city’s nearly a dozen flood hit localities besides cleaning of localities post receding of flood water was being carried out by municipal corporation staff.

District Magistrate, Prayagraj, Bhanu Chand Goswami informed that efforts were being made to clean up the localities where flood water had receded besides estimate of loss of property was also being prepared by respective sub divisional magistrates.

For dealing with floods the district administration had set up control room besides deputed medical teams in all the relief camps. Further, 80 boats had been deployed in city areas for rescue and relief operations conducted by NDRF personnel, he added.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:28 IST