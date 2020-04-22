In pvt hospitals, patient has to bear cost, says Punjab govt

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:18 IST

Patiala: The Punjab government has said that covid-19 patients can go to private hospitals, but they will have to bear the treatment cost. The government, however, has clarified that private hospitals are not allowed to charge more than the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates as prevalent in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The government said this was meant to ensure that the patient was not exploited. In government hospitals, the treatment is free.

The state government added that this will help patients, who wish to be treated at private hospitals and have the capacity to pay. This will rope in the private sector in the fight against covid-19 and reduce the load on government sector, it adds.

Anurag Agarwal, principal secretary health and family welfare, says in his order, “Covid-19 patients can go to private hospitals for their treatment, but they will bear the cost from their own pocket. However, no private hospital shall charge them exceeding CGHS rates valid in Delhi-NCR.”

Indian Medical Association (IMA) Punjab president Dr Navjot Dahiya said, “At these CGHS rates, a day’s treatment for covid-19 at a private hospital will cost around Rs 6,000, including bed charges and ventilator. Additionally, the patient will have to bear the cost of PPE kits, medicines and other equipment.” He added, “If the patient has been given the choice to go to a private hospital, the doctor too has a choice on whether he wants to admit a patient or not.”