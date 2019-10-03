Increase faculty strength in PEC: Admn to Centre

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:09 IST

In a first, the UT administration has written to the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) requesting to increase the faculty strength in the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, here. PEC is suffering from an adverse student- faculty ratio with more than 3,300 students and only 162 sanctioned teaching posts on campus.

PEC offers as many as 8 BTech and 14 MTech courses in addition to PhDs in all the departments.

Due to rise in the number of students, principal secretary, UT technical education, requested the Centre for approval of student- faculty ratio of 15:1 with deemed sanction faculty posts. He also requested for a flexible cadre policy for faculty on the pattern of IITs and NITs.

The letter written by the technical education department under the UT home department to the secretary of MHRD, a copy of which is accessed by Hindustan Times, read, "PEC, Chandigarh, has approved faculty strength of 162 and student strength of more than 3,300, resulting in a student- faculty ratio of 21:1. This is not only impacting the quality of education but also the accredition process by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).”

The NBA is one of the two major bodies responsible for the accreditation of higher education institutions in India, along with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It requires a student- faculty ratio of 15:1 for regular six-year accreditation. In PEC, all the BTech and M Tech programmes are getting conditional three-year accreditation due to inadequate faculty strength.

The letter further read, “Since PEC has to implement the economically weaker section (EWS) reservation from the next academic session, resulting in 25% increase in student intake, there is an urgent need to increase the strength of teachers in PEC.”

STUDENT- FACULTY RATIO A CONCERN

The letter read, “Regarding the student- faculty ratio, it has come to notice that the IITs are permitted a ratio of 10:1 while NITs of 12:1. As strength of students increases, the faculty positions also need to be increased in the same ratio. The UT administration recommends a flexible cadre policy on the pattern of IITs and NITs to be implemented for PEC as well,” read the letter.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said it was the first step towards solving many problems of PEC. He appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and said the institution was awaiting a reply from the MHRD.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:09 IST