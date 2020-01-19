Ind MLA Kundu threatens to withdraw support to Hry govt

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 22:48 IST

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu on Sunday threatened to withdraw support to the BJP- JJP government in Haryana if chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar fails to order a probe into allegations of corruption against former cooperatives minister Manish Grover within a month.

Talking to reporters here, Kundu said he had demanded inquiry against Grover for allegedly allotting development projects in Rohtak to his relatives and favourite contractors by ignoring rules and regulations.

He alleged that Grover was also responsible for largescale irregularities in sugar mills across the state during his tenure as cooperatives minister.

Meanwhile, Grover was not available for his comments despite repeated phone calls by HT.

PROTESTS OVER CHEATING CASE AGAINST HIM

Meanwhile, a high-voltage drama was witnessed outside the Civil Lines police station here after Kundu reached there with hundreds of his supporters to offer his arrest in the cheating case registered against him and his Shiv Raj Kundu on Saturday.

Alleging that the case is false, Kundu staged a dharna for nearly three hours outside the police station and dared the police to arrest him.

Kundu and his brother have been booked for allegedly cheating their business partner Narender Dhankar and not paying back Rs 10.50 crore they owed to him.

“The police had booked me in a false case due to political pressure and Grover is exhorting pressure on administration to implicate me in a false case,” he added.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma later reached the police station and pacified agitated supporters of Kundu. He has assured the MLA that a fair investigation will be carried out into the case registered against him.

ABHAY SEEKS CBI PROBE INTO GRAFT ALLEGATIONS

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of development works in Rohtak.

Talking to the media at Bahadurgarh, Abhay said, “The Haryana government is trying to cover up various scams and has implicated Kundu in a false case.”