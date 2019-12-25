India’s first see-through Vistadome train starts on Kalka-Shimla route

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:15 IST

In a Christmas gift for its passengers, Indian Railways on Wednesday unveiled a seven coach special Vistadome train on the Kalka-Shimla route.

The train having a seating capacity of 100 passengers will be operational throughout the year.

Shimla railway station superintendent Prince Sethi said “The train is fully air-conditioned with 15 seats in each coach. It also has reversible chairs, inbuilt toilet and mobile charging points. The train has see-through glasses on all four sides to provide a better view of outside, so that tourists can enjoy scenic beauty of the hills.”

On its inaugural day, 90 passengers boarded the train and they were welcomed with rose, sweets and chocolates.

Ravi Kumar, one of the passengers who came from Delhi, said, “I had no clue that it was first run of the train and we are the first ones to board it. I am excited for the journey as the train offers many facilities.”

The train will depart from Kalka at 7am and will reach Shimla at 12:55 pm. From Shimla, it will again leave on 3:30pm and reach Kalka at 9:15pm. The train will have a single-halt of 10-minute at Badog railway station in Solan district. Ticket has been priced at ₹630 per seat.

Earlier this year, a single vistadome coach was introduced in one of the trains on the route. Following favourable reviews from the tourists, the Railways decided to start a full-fledged Vistadome train.