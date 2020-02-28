e-paper
India’s top science minds to bomb national explosion workshop with latest inventions

Feb 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune Scientists from across India will present and share their research work on detection of explosives during the second national workshop on explosive detection, organised at the APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium in Pashan on March 1.

To be Inaugurated by Satheesh Reddy, secretary, department of Defence, and chairman DRDO, the workshop has been organised to commemorate the golden jubilee of the High Energy Material Research Laboratory, operating under DRDO Pune.

The workshop provides a platform to scientists, technocrats and users to share knowledge, experience and technological advancements made in the recent past.

A total of 250 delegates from different DRDO labs, Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), police, academic institutes, industry and other security agencies will attend.

Raider-X: bomb disposal from a safe distance

A new explosive detection device, named the Raider-X, developed jointly by HEMRL, Pune and IISc Bengaluru will be launched.

Raider –X is a Rapid Identification Detector, used to identify a wide range of explosives. The device is capable of detecting concealed explosives using the Raman Spectroscopy-based technique Umars (Universal Multiple Angle Raman Spectroscopy) from a distance.

The data library can be built in the system to expand its capability to detect a number of explosives in pure form as well as with the contaminants.

