India’s top seed Dev Javia firing on all cylinders at ITF u-18 tennis tourney

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 18:15 IST

PUNE India’s top-seed in the junior category, and tournament’s second seed, Dev Javia, got off to flying start in round one of the main draw at the MSLTA-ITF Junior Grade 3 U-18 Tennis Championship at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Court on Tuesday.

Javia defeated fellow Indian, Nithilin Eric, 6-2, 6-1 in his first match of the main draw. After about 90 minutes, the 17-year-old returned back onto the court alongside Kazakhstan’s Rostislav Galfinger, as the duo walloped the team of Aditya Chopra and Girish Chougle in the doubles.

The top-seeded team of Javia and Galfinger completely dominated the first set of the match. Complimenting each other’s style of play, the duo ran rampant and did not allow their opponents any room to settle into the game. The unseeded pair of Chougle and Chopra had an extremely difficult time returning Javia’s powerful serves. The 17-year-old managed to get some aces under his name, while the other points were earned easily as the opponents were unable to return Javia’s serves.

The top-seeded pair did not allow their opponents to nab a single point in the first set, as Javia was the last to serve. The 17-year-old from Gujarat finished the first set with a thunderous ace, which gifted his team a 6-0 advantage in the first set.

However, the Indian duo did improvise on their footwork and forehand strokes.

Chougle and Chopra held on to their nerves and finally capitalised on their opponent’s mistakes and won the first game of the match, but still found themselves 3-1 down in the second set. Javia and Galfinger did not throw away anymore points after losing the fourth game.

After a series of strong serves which were met by weak returns, Javia, yet again, finished the game with a thumping ace which ensured a comfortable straight set victory for him and Galfinger in round one of the doubles category. The final score was 6-0, 6-1.

After the match

“As compared to Delhi, the courts here are very fast. I had a shaky start in the singles, but thankfully I settled down well. It was a very good game and happy. I still am not used to the pace of the court and I have to practice more here to get accustomed to it.”

- Dev Javia, India.

“This is the first time I am playing with Dev [Javia] and we complement each other on the court. We still have to practice more and improve our coordination, but other than that, I am happy with the result.”

- Rostislav Galfinger, Kazakhstan.