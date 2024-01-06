22-year-old ultra marathoner from Indore embarks on 1,008-km run to Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

A 22-year-old ultra marathoner from Indore has embarked on a 1,008 km run from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya in UP to reach the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22. Embarking on a 14-day journey, Karthik Joshi initiated his run to Ayodhya on Friday amidst chants of ‘Jai Jai Siya Ram.’ The event saw Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav waving saffron flags to bid him farewell on this religious expedition. A participant seen running during a marathon race(REUTERS)

Vijayavargiya told Joshi, “You are Indore’s Milkha Singh! Give me a call as soon as you reach Ayodhya.”

"As per mythological beliefs, Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile. Thus, I have pledged to complete the race from Indore to Ayodhya in 14 days," Joshi told reporters.

Joshi stated that he would be accompanied by seven individuals in various vehicles, along with an ambulance throughout the run to Ayodhya. He is expected to run 72 km every day to complete the marathon in 14 days.

Having taken part in numerous ultra marathons abroad, Joshi mentioned that the actual road distance from Indore to Ayodhya is approximately 945 kilometres. "But I have decided to cover a distance of 1,008 kilometres (between Indore and Ayodhya) by slightly tweaking the route given that in Sanatan Hindu culture, the number 1,008 is considered auspicious," he said.

"The objective behind my run is to send out a message to young people that they should follow the path shown by Lord Ram with patience and restraint," Joshi said.

(With inputs from PTI)