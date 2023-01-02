Home / Cities / Indore News / 22-year-old youth stabbed to death in Indore during New Year celebrations

Published on Jan 02, 2023 10:19 PM IST

The police have registered a case of murder against unknown miscreants in this case and the accused are being searched on the basis of CCTV footage.

In his injured state, Ayush was taken along with him to Choithram Hospital but he didn't survive.(Getty Images)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

A 22-year-old boy was stabbed to death by some miscreants during New Year celebration in Indore in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The act of murder was also captured on CCTV. The incident took place in the Bhanwarkuan police station area, where 22-year-old Ayush, a resident of Shivpuri was stabbed to death by some people on Ring Road.

Sub-Inspector DS Chauhan said, "The incident took place around 3 am in the morning on Sunday. Ayush had a dispute with some miscreants, after which they caught Ayush and stabbed him in the throat."

In his injured state, Ayush was taken along with him to Choithram Hospital but he didn't survive.

