84-year-old sent alone in taxi from Indore to Mumbai, daughter-in-law blamed

At a time when people across the world are spreading messages to help those suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a case in Indore has shamed humanity.

An 84-year-old Covid positive patient was sent to Mumbai from Indore - all alone in a taxi - after he was forcibly discharged from the hospital. The family members of the patient, Ashok Chaturvedi, have accused his daughter-in-law Dipika of carrying out this inhuman act. They further say that Dipika did this to usurp the money of their father.

"He was admitted to a hospital and was getting treated for the coronavirus disease. Dipika sent him to Mumbai in this condition, without telling any of us. He is all alone, and not even tested negative for Covid-19," said the 84-year-old's younger daughter Jaya Chaturvedi.

His elder daughter Jyoti lives in Mumbai and had to run from pillar to post to get the registration number of the taxi he was sent in saying Dipika has severed all channels of communication with them. She is still waiting for her father's arrival.

The taxi hired to ferry Ashok Chaturvedi from Indore to Mumbai.





The daughters claims that Ashok Chaturvedi was taken from his native place Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh to Indore by the daughter-in-law without their consent. They last visited their father late in January and the issue was discussed. Both Jyoti and Jaya say that Dipika reached Ghazipur after they left and persuaded him to come with her to Indore where he was mistreated.

After reaching Indore, he got sick and after much pressure, the octogenarian was admitted to Noble Hospital, said Jaya. "Dipika got him discharged within three days without even my father receiving proper care. He later tested Covid-positive and we had to intervene to get him admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital," she said.

"An 84-year-old man is now sent all alone in a taxi from Indore to Mumbai travelling for 16 hours being Covid positive without informing anybody from the family," added Jaya.

Both the daughters allege that all the money of their father has been usurped by Dipika, and they don't know where and how it has been used. They have also accused Dipika's mother Sneh Chaturvedi and sister Ritika of being aware of everything and helping her carry out this crime.

They have now decided to approach the police for appropriate action.