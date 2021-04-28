IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Indore News / Covid-19: Cases registered over unauthorised weddings in Indore
Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.(AP representative image)
Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.(AP representative image)
indore news

Covid-19: Cases registered over unauthorised weddings in Indore

  • Cases were registered against respective families under IPC sections 188 (disobeying an order of a government official) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Two cases have been registered in the district for the organisation of weddings without permission, police said on Wednesday.

Indore is among the districts worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the administration has imposed `Janata Curfew' till April 30, prohibiting any kind of functions.

On receiving information that weddings were taking place without permission, police raided two venues in suburban Rau area on Tuesday.

"At both the venues, when our teams reached, the family members fled. We seized tents, lights, chairs, etc," said local police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi.

Cases were registered against respective families under IPC sections 188 (disobeying an order of a government official) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), the official said.

People are also vigilant and post marriage invites or photos of weddings on social media to alert the administration.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Manish Kapooria said several families have postponed marriages, but there are also cases of wedding rituals being conducted at home in the presence of close relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh indore coronavirus janta curfew + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP