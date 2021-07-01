IIM Indore announces free leadership course ‘Kritagya’ for 100 selected doctors

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on Thursday announced that it will conduct a leadership programme for 100 selected doctors free-of-cost, news agency PTI reported. The announcement came on the day when the entire country celebrated the National Doctors’ Day.

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai, on the occasion of the Doctors’ Day, said that the institute wishes to express its gratitude to the medics and as part of its “institutional social responsibility (ISR) initiative,” has planned to impart the leadership programme called ‘Kritagya’ for a duration of 70 hours.

According to the PTI report, the programme’s cost will be covered for all the 100 selected doctors by the institute itself, Rai said. He added that the regular cost for such programmes is ₹1.5 lakh per candidate.

Rai stated that as the institute has decided to bear the cost for all the selected doctors, the notional contribution of IIM Indore comes to ₹1.5 crore, thereby making the biggest ISR contribution among all educational institutions, the PTI report added.

The certificate programme, PTI reported, will have contemporary topics of interest for doctors such as effective communication skills, conflict management, understanding new-age technology, service operations, negotiations, leadership and financial management.

On Thursday, on the occasion of the National Doctors’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity virtually, and thanked them on behalf of 130 crore citizens of the country. “Our doctors, their knowledge and experience are helping us battle this Covid-19 virus,” he added during the address.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to salute the medical fraternity for “rendering selfless service and working round-the-clock” to save lives by “risking their own”.

The Vice President also urged citizens to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in order to ease the pressure on the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers as the Covid-19 pandemic has put enormous pressure on them and their families.