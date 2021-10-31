Home / Cities / Indore News / IndiGo flags off six domestic flights from Indore, to operate daily
IndiGo flags off six domestic flights from Indore, to operate daily

  • The new flights will connect Madhya Pradesh's largest city to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft(File photo)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 05:07 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

IndiGo started six domestic flights connecting Indore to Allahabad, Jodhpur and Surat on Sunday.

The flights, virtually flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will operate daily, according to a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, "Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centres of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility."

Overall, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.

