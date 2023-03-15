Indore: Assets of Mineral Officer worth over 3 crore seized by Lokayukta

The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Tuesday raided various residences of Mineral Officer Manmohan Khatedia (at present posted in District Dewas) and recovered properties worth more than ₹3 crores, said Anand Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lokayukta Indore. Lokayukta's team has found various residences of Manmohan in different areas.(Representative image)

The officials have also registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Lokayukta police station, Bhopal, said DSP Lokayukta Indore.

According to the officials, Lokayukta's team has found various residences of Manmohan in different areas including Tulsi Nagar Colony and Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore. Properties are also found in District Dhar, Jhabua, and Ujjain.

In the preliminary investigation, properties worth more than rupees three crores have been recovered. Apart from houses, some lands, commercial plots, two luxury vehicles and a Stone crusher plant have also been found in his son's name, said DSP Anand Yadav.

"Apart from this, three and a half lakh rupees were also found in cash", added DSP Yadav.

While talking to ANI, Yadav said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that the value of the property found is many times more than the government salary of Manmohan. He was posted as Mineral Officer in 1991, according to which since then his salary has been around ₹one crore 25 lacks, but in the preliminary investigation, it has been found that he has got property worth more than ₹3 crores."

"Investigation of other assets such as jewellery, cash, and bank account are underway, added DSP Yadav.