Indore bizman duped of ₹2L by electricity scammers; cyber cell recovers money
The Indore cyber cell has revealed how people are falling prey to fraud as scammers are trying to exploit them by demanding hefty sums of money and confusing them into paying fake bills online. Recently, cyber criminals phished ₹2 lakh by making a victim download an app called ‘Team Viewer’.
Highlighting the incident, the Indore cyber cell on Friday said a businessman, who runs a pouch manufacturing factory, was duped of ₹2 lakh by a scammer, who had identified himself as an electricity department official. The scammer told the businessman that the factory's electricity connection would be disconnected if he didn't make the payment by 9 pm and was made to download the Team Viewer app. He was then asked to pay ₹30 in Urjas app of the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board ( MPEB).
But shortly after the payment, ₹2 lakh was debited from the victim's account. However, the amount was recovered and returned to the complainant after a prompt action of the cyber cell, it said.
A complaint regarding the incident was lodged on May 25.
An investigation into the matter revealed that the money was transferred to a website called fonepaisa.com. The website later returned the money to the complainant.
The cyber cell also issued some cautionary measures that can be taken to avoid such scams.
1. Block the phone numbers asking you to pay due electricity bills.
2. Go to your nearest MPEB office for resolving due payments.
3. Do not ever comply with anyone directing you to download any application on your mobile phone, as this can have serious implications because of data theft and financial loss.
4. In case of any kind of fraud, contact your nearest police station and cyber cell and register a complaint or visit cybercrime.gov.in.
The state cyber police had issued an advisory, last month regarding the same tricking pattern of duping money online and tweeted.
Serial killer’s family did not suspect him of any wrong doing, say K’taka police
A day after a 35-year-old man who allegedly murdered three women and disposed of their severed bodies across Karnataka was arrested by the Mandya police, the cops are looking for the missing body parts of the victims. Bengaluru police officials said that the killer's family did not suspect him and were unaware of his activities. Police said that identifying the bodies will be crucial for building a case against the accused.
Gang selling banned stamp papers busted, 11 held in B’luru
The Central Crime Branch arrested a gang of 11 members in Bengaluru for selling fake stamp papers to create fake documents, police said on Saturday. Joint commissioner of police (crime), Raman Gupta, said the accused were printing and selling duplicate government stamp papers. Police identified the accused as Vishwanath, 57, and his son Karthik, 29, both residents of SBM Colony, Venkatesh, 54, of Sanjay Nagar, and Shamaraju, 48, of Nagashettyhalli.
Will launch ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if demands not met by Aug 16: HP apple growers
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over two dozen farmers' groups, on Saturday said that it would launch a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17 if the Himachal government fails to meet its 20-point demands and resolve the issue. Thousands of apple growers under the banner of SKM had staged a vehement protest outside state secretariat in Shimla on August 5, forcing the government to invite them for talks.
Kedar Dighe granted pre-arrest bail
Mumbai: The sessions court on Saturday granted conditional anticipatory bail to Shiv Sena's newly appointed Thane district chief Kedar Dighe, who has been booked by the Mumbai Police in a rape and criminal intimidation case. The N M Joshi Marg police on August 2 registered a case against Dighe, 42, based on a complaint by a 23-year-old-woman. Dighe had filed for anticipatory bail on Thursday.
3 years later, court declares Australian couple as legal parents of surrogate child
Mumbai: About three years after their son was born in India through surrogacy, a non-resident Indian couple can finally take him with them to Australia, where they live on a permanent visa. The Bombay City Civil Court on August 2 issued an order declaring the couple as biological and legal parents of the child and allowed them to take him from the surrogate mother's custody.
