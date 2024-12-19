Menu Explore
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.04 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on December 19, 2024, is 22.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.47 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Indore weather update on December 19, 2024
Indore weather update on December 19, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202422.45Sky is clear
December 21, 202424.78Sky is clear
December 22, 202423.87Sky is clear
December 23, 202423.82Sky is clear
December 24, 202424.78Sky is clear
December 25, 202424.45Sky is clear
December 26, 202425.14Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On