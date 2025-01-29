Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on January 29, 2025, is 27.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.1 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Indore weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.54 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 27.99 Scattered clouds January 31, 2025 27.34 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 26.99 Scattered clouds February 2, 2025 25.12 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 25.92 Scattered clouds February 4, 2025 30.21 Broken clouds February 5, 2025 22.43 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



