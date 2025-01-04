Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 4, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on January 4, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on January 4, 2025, is 22.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.1 °C and 27.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.76 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 5, 2025
|22.64
|Sky is clear
|January 6, 2025
|24.57
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|23.67
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|21.17
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|21.17
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|23.09
|Few clouds
|January 11, 2025
|25.06
|Sky is clear
