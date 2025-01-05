Indore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on January 5, 2025, is 21.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.1 °C and 24.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:55 PM. Indore weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.01 °C and 25.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 6, 2025 21.68 Broken clouds January 7, 2025 23.36 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 21.02 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 21.01 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 23.26 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 24.78 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 25.19 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.33 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.7 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.5 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.59 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.54 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.