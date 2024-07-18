Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 28.08 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 28.34 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 26.91 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 24.38 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 22.99 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 24.34 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 23.85 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on July 18, 2024, is 28.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

