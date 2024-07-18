Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on July 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on July 18, 2024, is 28.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 30.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 19, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 20, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 21, 2024
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|24.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|22.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|24.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|23.85 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.8 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.55 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|28.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|25.51 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.35 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.74 °C
|Light rain
