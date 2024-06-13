Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 14, 2024 32.34 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 34.41 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 34.5 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 34.92 °C Broken clouds June 18, 2024 34.99 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 33.89 °C Overcast clouds June 20, 2024 34.23 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.67 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 32.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.14 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 43.56 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Indore today, on June 13, 2024, is 33.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.1 °C and 36.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 14, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 35.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 24.1 °C and 36.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 13, 2024

