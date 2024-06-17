Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on June 17, 2024, is 32.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 36.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.64 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.1 °C and 36.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|33.11 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 19, 2024
|32.98 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 20, 2024
|33.3 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 21, 2024
|33.96 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|34.04 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|35.04 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|33.29 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|32.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.81 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
