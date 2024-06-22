Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.39 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 30.63 °C Heavy intensity rain June 24, 2024 27.71 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 31.22 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 29.43 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 26.37 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 26.58 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 30.64 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.94 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 34.12 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 40.73 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Indore today, on June 22, 2024, is 29.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.39 °C and 32.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.63 °C and 32.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

