Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on March 23, 2025, is 32.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 34.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.89 °C and 36.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 7%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.1 °C and 34.8 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 98.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|32.91
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|34.29
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|35.62
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.27
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|33.92
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|33.64
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|35.04
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
