Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.86 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on September 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on September 15, 2024, is 25.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.86 °C and 27.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.03 °C and 27.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 16, 2024 26.43 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain
September 18, 2024 26.55 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 26.94 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 23.98 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 26.78 °C Moderate rain
September 22, 2024 26.36 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds
Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Indore weather update on September 15, 2024
Indore weather update on September 15, 2024

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On