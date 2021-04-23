IND USA
Such consignments had arrived in Indore on April 15, 18 and 20 as well for distribution to districts across the state.(File photo)
Madhya Pradesh: 15,000 Remdesivir vials airlifted to districts from Indore

The vials arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here in 312 boxes, of which 67 boxes were sent to Bhopal, 45 each to Jabalpur and Ujjain, 33 to Gwalior, 27 to Rewa, 26 to Sagar.
PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:33 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government deployed a plane and a helicopter to airlift 15,000 vials of Remdesivir medicine to different districts from Indore on Friday, an official said.

The vials arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here in 312 boxes, of which 67 boxes were sent to Bhopal, 45 each to Jabalpur and Ujjain, 33 to Gwalior, 27 to Rewa, 26 to Sagar, he said.

A total of 69 boxes have been kept in Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, he added.

Such consignments had arrived in Indore on April 15, 18 and 20 as well for distribution to districts across the state, the official said.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir, among the medicines used in the treatment of the infection, has increased rapidly, leading to a shortage.

