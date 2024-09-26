Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhya Pradesh: One dead, seven injured in clash in Shajapur

ByShruti Tomar
Sep 26, 2024 09:17 AM IST

The dispute began two days ago when some men thrashed a person named Sameer Mev when he was returning from the BJP membership drive.

One man was killed, and seven others, including two minors, were injured in a clash between two groups during a BJP membership drive in Maksi town of Shajapur district on Wednesday night.

Representational image.
Representational image.

There has been a heavy deployment of police forces in the area following the incident.

Shajapur superintendent of police Yashpal Rajput said, “A clash was reported between two groups late Wednesday evening. The groups have started firing and stone pelting at each other. Eight people were injured in the clash, and they were referred to Indore in critical condition. Now, the situation is under control.”

However, a doctor at the Shajapur district hospital informed local media that Amjad Khan (40) died while undergoing treatment. An official confirmation of the identities is awaited.

The dispute began two days ago when some men thrashed a person named Sameer Mev when he was returning from the BJP membership drive. On Monday night, Maksi council president Mahendra Singh Patel reached the spot with his workers and filed a police complaint. On Tuesday, people from the other side reached the SP office in Shajapur and accused the police of taking one-sided action.

On Wednesday, the dispute turned violent.

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On