Madhya Pradesh: One dead, seven injured in clash in Shajapur

One man was killed, and seven others, including two minors, were injured in a clash between two groups during a BJP membership drive in Maksi town of Shajapur district on Wednesday night. Representational image.

There has been a heavy deployment of police forces in the area following the incident.

Shajapur superintendent of police Yashpal Rajput said, “A clash was reported between two groups late Wednesday evening. The groups have started firing and stone pelting at each other. Eight people were injured in the clash, and they were referred to Indore in critical condition. Now, the situation is under control.”

However, a doctor at the Shajapur district hospital informed local media that Amjad Khan (40) died while undergoing treatment. An official confirmation of the identities is awaited.

The dispute began two days ago when some men thrashed a person named Sameer Mev when he was returning from the BJP membership drive. On Monday night, Maksi council president Mahendra Singh Patel reached the spot with his workers and filed a police complaint. On Tuesday, people from the other side reached the SP office in Shajapur and accused the police of taking one-sided action.

On Wednesday, the dispute turned violent.