Mhow riots: Indore collector imposes NSA on two accused

Indore district collector Asheesh Singh has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) on two men involved in the alleged communal riots that broke out in Mhow on Sunday when a procession was being carried out to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final. Police personnel at the site of the violence after clashes broke out in Mhow during a rally celebrating the Indian team's victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. (PTI Photo)

Singh issued orders to arrest and send Sohail Qureshi, a resident Badak Mohalla and Ejaz Khan, a resident Banda Basti, to jail under relevant provisions of the National Security Act, 1980.

According to the order, people clad in the Tricolour took out a procession on motorcycles to celebrate the victory. “Children and young people were all present in the procession when the accused, along with their associates, conspired and pelted stones at the procession with the intention of spoiling communal harmony at Moti Mahal Square. In the incident, several people were injured and communal harmony was disturbed,” the order read.

“The accused have criminal records and cases have been registered against them for abusing people, threatening to kill, voluntarily causing hurt, causing damage by vandalism, creating communal tension and rioting, disrupting public order. There is a strong possibility of public order in the area being affected by the acts of the respondents and to maintain peace and law and order in the district, action has been taken against them under NSA,” the order stated.

However, members of the Muslim community said the tension erupted after someone threw firecrackers on people who were coming out of a mosque after offering prayers on Sunday night. The police have registered two FIRs for rioting and arson, and arrested 13 people.