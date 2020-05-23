Infosys adopts Covid hit slum, donates 10,000 masks

pune

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:21 IST

PUNE While several Infosys Pune volunteers and organisations are providing a helping hand with cooked meals and packed ration, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) team has taken it a step further by adopting a slum and looking after its needs during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A team from CSR Infosys along with additional commissioner Ashok Morale, Ravindra Shisve and Sanjay Shinde adopted Lohiya nagar slum, near Timber market and handed over 10,000 masks to the residents living there.

The Infosys team were helping the police in kind by donating masks and protective kits when the idea was suggested by the commissioner of police Dr K Venkatesham and Morale.

“While we were in discussion to help the Pune police as part of our CSR activities during Covid-19, Ashok Morale mentioned this call for help to adopt a slum, which we found worth looking into. Since the first lockdown, our employees and the company has been working towards donating rations early in the lockdown period to various people in need, then shifting to providing cooked meals to those in various shelters, where the first batch was in Bhokharewadi in Hinjewadi phase II, thus as and when requested, we were providing help,” said Pravin Kulkarni, vice president, and development centre head, Infosys Pune.

According to Kulkarni, Infosys has also given 20 ventilators to civil hospitals and municipal hospitals. We have also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors, hospitals, and police, giving santisers and masks.

“Most of the women came forward to take the set of reusable cotton masks. This slum has 50,000 people living in congested small homes, mostly labourers who work in and around timber market and it was in the main peth area,” said Dattatreya Pandit, head of the CSR team, who was present for the donation drive. “This is just the beginning, we also plan to give them either soaps or sanitisers which are limited resources for them next which is important and plan to educate them on hand hygiene,” added Pandit.

Morale confirmed this adoption and said, his team met the Infosys team when they came to help Pune police with 2,000 masks and while discussing with them, it was appealed to them to help adopt a slum, which has more than 300 positive cases and lacks basic amenities.

“We had given them four slums that we have identified like Patil estate, Tadiwala road, Gadital and Lohiyanagar. This is the first IT company to come forward and adopt a slum and we hope others will follow soon to help break the chain and prevent Covid-19 from spreading further.”