Inmate who fled from Ludhiana central jail during June clash lands in police net

The Ludhiana Central Jail inmate who had managed to escape during a clash that took place in June was caught red-handed while stealing a motorcycle in Mandi Ahmadgarh.

After arresting Amandeep of Iqbal Nagar, the Mandi Ahmadgarh police sent him to Nabha jail on judicial remand. The police said Amandeep had changed his get-up to that of a Sikh man to evade arrest.

The Ludhiana police have brought the accused here on a production warrant.

According to the police, Amandeep had grown his beard and started tying turban to stay off the police’s radar.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “We came to know about his arrest a couple of days ago and brought him on production warrant on Monday.”

The accused told the police that after escaping from jail, he kept on changing his location, but was arrested while stealing a bike.

The ASI added that after the jailbreak, the police had conducted multiple raids at Mandi Gobindgarh and also informed their counterparts about the same.

“However, Amandeep succeeded in outsmarting the police for so long,” the ASI said.

The case

An inmate had died and 10 others were injured at the central jail during a clash that broke between police and prisoners.

The inmates were protesting against the death of a fellow prisoner, Sunny Sood, at Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital on June 27.

Five inmates had fled from the jail taking advantage of the situation. Four of them were nabbed by the police immediately, but Amandeep managed to elude detection.

