Innovative products on display at IIT Delhi

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:27 IST

New Delhi: Lighter bulletproof vests, vegan scrambled eggs for vegetarians, reactors to convert waste plastic into fuel, and a diagnostic tool for detection of cancer tissues — these are some of the products which were displayed during the third edition of the Industry Day at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday.

The event aims to increase collaborative partnership between industries and researchers. This year’s themes include clean energy for sustainable economy and environment, sustainable medical technologies, emerging nano and advanced materials, sustainable environment, and Make in India.

Over 150 companies visited the campus and saw the 50 hands-on products that were showcased at the event including drones operating underwater, waterless personal hygiene products, anti-slip all-terrain crutches for the disabled, and a reactor to convert waste plastic into usable fuel.

PhD scholar Uma Dwivedi said they came up with the idea to combat plastic menace. “There are research groups across the country working on this. We are converting waste polythene bags into diesel-range liquid and from one kg of plastic, we are able to produce 750-800 ml of liquid. Since plastic is non-biodegradable and not easily disposable, we wanted to devise a way to reduce waste and convert it to wealth,” she said, adding they had filed for a patent.

Inaugurating the day-long event, chief guest and NITI Aayog member VK Paul talked about launching exchange programmes between medical institutions like AIIMS and IIT-Delhi on critical health issues. Director of the institute V Ramgopal Rao stressed that academia and industry need to collaborate on research and innovation on products, which can benefit the society.

