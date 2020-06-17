e-paper
Home / Cities / Inspector held, two ASIs suspended for 'extortion' in Hoshiarpur

Inspector held, two ASIs suspended for ‘extortion’ in Hoshiarpur

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:24 IST
A Punjab Police inspector arrested and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were booked for ‘extortion’ in Dasuya on Tuesday. All three have been suspended from their services. The inspector is under two-day police remand while the others are still at large.

The FIR has been lodged on complaint of a Chhangla resident, Romi Singh, who alleged that the accused had extorted Rs 6,520 from him. He said that the trio signalled him to stop when he was going on a motorcycle with two of his friends, and took out money from his pocket.

Dasuya deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Bhanot said the accused fled in their Tata Bolt after the extortion but got stuck at a railway crossing near Unchchi Bassi. In the meantime, the victim informed the village sarpanch and started chasing the car.

“The villagers nabbed one of the accused who was in civvies while the other two, who were uniformed, managed to flee,” the DSP said.

He said that the arrested man was found to be inspector Harmanjit Singh, who is posted at the Police Lines, while his two accomplices were identified as ASIs Jaspal Singh and Palwinder Singh.

