Irani gang back in Ludhiana again, cops on the lookout for four

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:36 IST

Probing into the incident wherein a Haryana trader was robbed of ₹2.5 lakh cash by police impersonators in Namak Bazar here on Sunday, police have zeroed in on the notorious Irani gang which executed similar crimes in city last year as well.

The police have identified 26 members of the gang so far, out of which four were spotted in Ludhiana. According to the police, these four, who robbed the Haryana trader, were arrested by the West Delhi police in April 2017. After being bailed out, they came to Ludhiana and got involved in crime, police said.

Division Number 1 station house officer inspector Rajwant Singh said the four were involved in more than 100 cases of robbing people including the elderly in Delhi.

The police have identified the accused as Nasir Hafiz Khan, Aus Shahjaman Saiyad, Barkat Ali and Zafar Abbas Amjad Sheikh. According to the police, the accused could have changed their identities and names. Police said Nasir is facing trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and is wanted by Mumbai police.

The police conducted a road show in markets of Old City area on Tuesday and circulated pictures of the suspects among the traders. The police have also searched inns and hotels to trace the suspects.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said the accused, posing as police personnel, used to target traders and robbed them of cash on the pretext of frisking them.

CLAN OF ROBBERS

The kingpin of the gang Lallu Khani Irani alias Bulldozer alias Siyaz was arrested by the Ludhiana police. He is facing trial in at least 44 cases.

Police said the Irani gang migrated to India from Balochistan over a century. Most of the members of the community are involved in robberies, snatchings and burglaries. They reside in small bastis in Boriwali, Malad, Thane of Mumbai and even in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh and they follow their own rules and rituals.

The gang had executed at least four such incidents in Ludhiana last year. After executing crime in the city, the gang had gone to Patiala, Ambala, Panipat, Delhi and then returned to Mumbai. The gang had also executed snatchings in Bengaluru and Chennai, besides parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

