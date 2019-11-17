e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Is Agra next for a name change?

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:04 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustantimes
         

Agra : After change in the names of Allahabad, Faizabad and Mughal Sarai, speculation is rife if Agra would be next in the series. The buzz started after Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University here received a letter from the UP government to find out if Agra was known by any other name.

Consequently, the university’s department of history has begun research on the subject to reply to the letter.

It may be recalled that a demand had been made in the past to name Agra as ‘Agravan’ after Maharaja Agrasen, much respected and revered by the Agarwal community which in dominance here. Late Jagan Prasad Garg, who had won five time from Agra North assembly seat dominated by Agarwals, had in the past forwarded a letter to the UP government, asking that the name of Agra be changed to Agravan.

“We have received a letter from the state government to look for historical evidence if Agra city was known by any other name. We have begun the research and will reply to the letter,” confirmed Prof Sugam Anand, head of the department of history in Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra.

Prof Anand, however, distanced himself from any speculation about change in the name of Agra.

“We have merely been asked for historical facts related to name of Agra in the past and we are just complying with the same. There is nothing more than that,” he clarified.

However, the letter has revived the debate because change in the name of Agra is an old issue. Those who want it named as ‘Agravan’ have been placing their argument in support of it since long but many others call Agra as Akbarabad after Emperor Akbar, who made it as the capital of the Mughal Empire.

Tourism trade pundits have reservations on any move for a change in the name of Agra because it is known worldwide as the city which houses Taj Mahal, a major attraction for foreigners visiting India.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities