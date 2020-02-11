e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / It is BJP’s defeat in Delhi, not Congress’: Punjab minister

It is BJP’s defeat in Delhi, not Congress’: Punjab minister

“We were zero earlier also and this time too we are zero. So it’s not our defeat. It is the defeat of the BJP,” says Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:03 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh. The Congress, like 2015, remains without a seat in the Delhi Assembly but this time with even less vote share.
Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh. The Congress, like 2015, remains without a seat in the Delhi Assembly but this time with even less vote share.(HT file photo)
         

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said it was the BJP’s defeat in Delhi, not that of the Congress.

“We were zero earlier also and this time too we are zero. So it’s not our defeat. It is the defeat of the BJP,” Dharamsot told the media here.

The Congress, like 2015, remains without a seat in the Delhi Assembly but this time with even less vote share.

tags
top news
Live: Will bring in newer, fresher leadership, says Cong on Delhi rout
Live: Will bring in newer, fresher leadership, says Cong on Delhi rout
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP’s lead margins
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
‘Knew from September’: Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing ‘badly’ in Delhi polls
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News