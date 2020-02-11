It is BJP’s defeat in Delhi, not Congress’: Punjab minister

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:03 IST

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said it was the BJP’s defeat in Delhi, not that of the Congress.

“We were zero earlier also and this time too we are zero. So it’s not our defeat. It is the defeat of the BJP,” Dharamsot told the media here.

The Congress, like 2015, remains without a seat in the Delhi Assembly but this time with even less vote share.