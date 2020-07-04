e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / J&K Congress protests against hike in fuel prices for sixth consecutive day

J&K Congress protests against hike in fuel prices for sixth consecutive day

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the week-long protest throughout the country is an attempt “to awaken the government to the hardships of people”.

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
JKPCC chief GA Mir along with party leaders and workers during a protest march against the hike in fuel price in Jammu on Saturday.
JKPCC chief GA Mir along with party leaders and workers during a protest march against the hike in fuel price in Jammu on Saturday.(PTI)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday staged a protest for the sixth consecutive day across Jammu region against the hike in fuel prices by the BJP government.

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the week-long protest throughout the country is an attempt “to awaken the government to the hardships of people”. “The continuously rising prices of diesel and petrol, for 22 consecutive days, has increased the burden on people. The BJP government has also increased transport tariff by 30% in Jammu. No money is percolating down to the middle class or poor people. No financial relief is provided to the public. As a result, the local consumers are suffering on a daily basis.” Mir said.

The high retail price of petrol and diesel continues to impact the common man even though global market has thrown enough cues for a sharp cut in the price of auto fuels, he added.

He said when the BJP came to power in May 2014, excise duty on petrol was only ₹ 9.20 per litre and on diesel ₹ 3.46 per litre. In the course of six years, the BJP increased excise duty to ₹ 23.78 per litre on petrol and ₹ 28.37 per litre on diesel.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee (Jammu rural) president Hari Singh Chib and Senior party leader Mohinder Bhardwaj led a massive protest march from Tara Chowk in Bishnah to Tehsil Office and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar against the continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel over the past two months.

top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In