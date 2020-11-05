Jxto hold mega-tractor rally against new land, farm laws on November 9

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:10 IST

Congress will take out a mega-tractor rally to protest against the new land laws in J&K and three the “anti-famer” legislations of the BJP government in Jammu on November 9. J&K Congress president GA Mir disclosed this in a meeting of senior leaders of the border belt of Jammu district.

Venue of the proposed rally has been fixed between Miran Sahib and RS Pura, which will be led by AICC J&K party affairs in-charge Rajni Patil, besides Mir and other senior leaders.

They took stock of the current situation on the political and security front in Jammu and Kashmir besides discussing the ongoing protests against the new anti-farmers legislations across country. They took a serious note of the new land laws for J&K “which have come as a cause of anger and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir as they are against the overall interests of J&K residents.

Mir said that Congress is with all those who are opposing the anti-J&K and anti farmers laws of the BJP government. The memorandum along with signatures opposing these anti farmers and anti J&K laws, will be forwarded to the President after November 10.

PDP dissolves Nowshera unit

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has dissolved the zonal committees of the party unit in Nowshera of Rajouri with immediate effect. “On approval of party president Mehbooba Mufti, the party zonal unit of Nowshera was dissolved,” an order issued by the general secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary read.