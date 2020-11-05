e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Jxto hold mega-tractor rally against new land, farm laws on November 9

Jxto hold mega-tractor rally against new land, farm laws on November 9

Venue of the proposed rally has been fixed between Miran Sahib and RS Pura

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
         

Congress will take out a mega-tractor rally to protest against the new land laws in J&K and three the “anti-famer” legislations of the BJP government in Jammu on November 9. J&K Congress president GA Mir disclosed this in a meeting of senior leaders of the border belt of Jammu district.

Venue of the proposed rally has been fixed between Miran Sahib and RS Pura, which will be led by AICC J&K party affairs in-charge Rajni Patil, besides Mir and other senior leaders.

They took stock of the current situation on the political and security front in Jammu and Kashmir besides discussing the ongoing protests against the new anti-farmers legislations across country. They took a serious note of the new land laws for J&K “which have come as a cause of anger and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir as they are against the overall interests of J&K residents.

Mir said that Congress is with all those who are opposing the anti-J&K and anti farmers laws of the BJP government. The memorandum along with signatures opposing these anti farmers and anti J&K laws, will be forwarded to the President after November 10.

PDP dissolves Nowshera unit

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party has dissolved the zonal committees of the party unit in Nowshera of Rajouri with immediate effect. “On approval of party president Mehbooba Mufti, the party zonal unit of Nowshera was dissolved,” an order issued by the general secretary and former legislator Surinder Choudhary read.

tags
top news
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Joe Biden takes narrow lead in key states as Donald Trump suggests fraud
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrives in India from France
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
US Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments
US Election 2020: Vote count and other latest developments
Nitish Kumar clears air on citizenship law during poll rallies
Nitish Kumar clears air on citizenship law during poll rallies
Arnab arrest latest developments: Officer who probed case in 2018 held
Arnab arrest latest developments: Officer who probed case in 2018 held
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
Watch: Donald Trump claims election fraud, slams Joe Biden amid close race
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In