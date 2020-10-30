J&K Police arrest two LeT associates in Handwara; seize firearms

cities

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

On the basis of specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements, the police, along with 21 Rashtriya Rifles and 92 Battallion CRPF, had established nakas at different locations in Handwara and were checking vehicles and pedestrians.

“During checking at Chinar Park, Handwara, two persons on a bike appeared suspicious. They tried to escape on spotting the search party and so, were apprehended,” the spokesperson said. He said that the duo identified themselves as Liyakat Ahmad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir of Hyen Trehgam, Kupwara.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. During questioning, it surfaced that they work with LeT terror outfit as associates and were about to distribute the arms and ammunition among terrorists in South Kashmir,” the spokesman said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation was begun.