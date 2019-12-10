Jaanta Raja, mega play on Shivaji to be staged in Pune after 12 years

cities

PUNE: The famous mega play, ‘Jaanta Raja’ (wise king), on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji will be staged once again in Pune after 12 years during December 25-29.

Five shows of the play featuring a massive outdoor set, 150 artistes, camels and elephants, will be staged at Shinde Ground, Vadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad Road.

Addressing a press conference, Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, the 98-year-old writer-director of the play said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to attend one of the shows of the play which is being staged in Pune by Ashtamudra Productions.

“The expense for staging this play is huge and the response we get every time we stage it is tremendous,” he said about the biographical on Shivaji’s life and which runs into a little over three hours.

“From this year we are launching the ‘Jaanta Raja Puraskar’ and the first award will be given to the well-known makeup artist, Vikram Gaikwad. His career began from this play,“ said Purandare.

He said that an entire generation had missed out on watching this mega play and it was therefore being brought back to Pune from where it all began.

The first show was staged on April 14, 1984 at the Renuka Swaroop high school and so far, 1,550 shows have been staged across the country. The tickets for the play range from Rs 1000 to Rs. 250 and are available online and at theatres in the city.

The school grounds have a capacity for 8,500 people special discounts are being offered to students.