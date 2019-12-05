Jagraon Bridge: Traffic diversion leads to chaos

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:03 IST

The restriction on traffic movement on Jagraon Bridge resulted in traffic chaos on Thursday, leaving hundreds of commuters a harried lot.

The movement of traffic was disrupted on Railway Station road, Gill Road, Vishwakarma Chowk, Mata Rani Chowk and other areas close by.

Initially, entry to Jagraon Bridge was also barred from the Vishwakarma Chowk side, resulting in a traffic jam at the chowk.

However, the ramp was opened by the afternoon. As per the information, few officials of MC and police were also deployed at Mata Rani Chowk to streamline the traffic movement.

According to the communication sent by the Railways to the municipal corporation (MC), they needed to restrict the movement of traffic on both sides of the bridge as temporary girders were required to be installed to pull the bow-string girder.

Machinery has been put in place on the bridge. Under this process, the bow-string girder would be fixed at the designated spot.

To avoid inconvenience, commuters moving towards Ferozepur Road from Vishwakarma Chowk should take Lakkar Bridge or Gill Road flyover route.

Those going to Jalandhar from Durga Mata Mandir side should either take Lakkar Bridge or Domoria Bridge route. The traffic moving towards Delhi from Durga Mata Mandir should follow the bus stand (link road) route.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said traffic police have already announced the diversion plans.

“Traffic police have also deployed staff on the bridge and other affected areas so that the public does not face problems,” he added.

Station superintendent Ashok Salaria said the movement of traffic was not disturbed at the Ludhiana railway station.

The construction of Jagraon Bridge has remained a major concern for the city as the movement of traffic has taken a hit since July 2016 when one leg of the bridge was closed by the Railways.

The project has already missed several deadlines, but is now expected to get completed by the first week of January 2020.

Bridge to remain closed for five days

As per the diversion plan issued by the authorities concerned, the bridge would remain closed for traffic between 11am and 4pm till December 9.